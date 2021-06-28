BET Award 2021: Burna Boy wins the Best International Act (Video)

Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has continued his winning streak in the music industry as he bags another award at the 2021 BET Award show.

Burna Boy has become one of the greatest singers in Africa and many believe he just starting off. The 2021 BET Award show held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as it honoured talent across music, television, film, and sports.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the show saw big names in the music industry showcase their talent and Burna Boy didn’t disappoint on the big stage.

He was one of the winners at the night as he won the Best International Act for his hard work and dedication over the past few months.

Burna Boy won the award ahead of Aya Nakamura (France), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (Uk), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (Uk) and

Youssoupha (France).

This is the third consecutive year Burna Boy will be winning the Best International Act having won it in 2019 and 2020 with Nigerian acts dominating the awards for 11 years.

Burna Boy’s victory is also coming just months after he won the prestigious Grammy Award for the great work put in his album ‘Twice As Tall’.

See video of Burna Boy speaking after his victory below: