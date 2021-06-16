TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus…

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s…

Few days after wedding ceremony, Toyin Lawani’s new husband,…

You are shameless – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe after she…

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos…

“I thank God I ignored and didn’t date you as advised by my…

‘I don’t know if I should be happy or sad’…

‘My husband is my God’- Sex therapist claims, as she…

Bride rejects groom on their wedding day, says she’s no…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him Bail

Entertainment
By San

In the ongoing trial over alleged sexual assault, the Lagos State Magistrate court has denied bail to embattled Nollywood star Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha.
Baba Ijesha was arrested by security personnel, according to Naija News, after he was accused of sexually molesting a youngster  at the ages of 7 and 14.

After spending around 25 days in police detention, he was granted bail on May 17 by magistrates in charge of jail decongestion. Despite the bail, he has remained in police custody.

READ ALSO

“Its a good news”- says Baba ijesha’s…

Yomi Fabiyi reveals everything Baba Ijesha told him after…

Read; Princess’s Ex Husband, Shola Jeremiah Makes New Revelations About Her Intimate Relationship With Baba Ijesha

During his client’s trial on Wednesday, June 16, his lawyer, Kayode Olabiran, pleaded with the court to acquit him, citing his client’s poor health. He claimed that the ambiguous nature of the case made it impossible to gain his release despite his bail since potential sureties were afraid of the implications.

However, the judge, P. E Nwaka, ruled that the court cannot grant the actor bail because the case is beyond of its jurisdiction. The judge also announced that the lawsuit had been filed with the Supreme Court.

Yetunde Cardoso, the case’s superintendent of police, also spoke out, saying the problem is now beyond the police’s control.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus SUV on his…

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s babymama, Chioma

Few days after wedding ceremony, Toyin Lawani’s new husband, Segun Wealth opens…

You are shameless – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe after she opened up about…

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details)

“I thank God I ignored and didn’t date you as advised by my friends” –…

‘I don’t know if I should be happy or sad’ – Actor,…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘I will go through hell and back’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo makes…

Tonto Dikeh honoured and awarded the ‘Philanthropist of the century’

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him Bail

Actress, Mercy Aigbe brags about being the coolest mum

Suspected killers of the Unilorin student, Blessing, have been arrested

Na Juju? Trouble as housewife gets stuck with another man during sex

Major Al-Mustapha, Abacha’s CSO discloses the real cause of Abacha’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More