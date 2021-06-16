Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him Bail

In the ongoing trial over alleged sexual assault, the Lagos State Magistrate court has denied bail to embattled Nollywood star Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha.

Baba Ijesha was arrested by security personnel, according to Naija News, after he was accused of sexually molesting a youngster at the ages of 7 and 14.

After spending around 25 days in police detention, he was granted bail on May 17 by magistrates in charge of jail decongestion. Despite the bail, he has remained in police custody.

During his client’s trial on Wednesday, June 16, his lawyer, Kayode Olabiran, pleaded with the court to acquit him, citing his client’s poor health. He claimed that the ambiguous nature of the case made it impossible to gain his release despite his bail since potential sureties were afraid of the implications.

However, the judge, P. E Nwaka, ruled that the court cannot grant the actor bail because the case is beyond of its jurisdiction. The judge also announced that the lawsuit had been filed with the Supreme Court.

Yetunde Cardoso, the case’s superintendent of police, also spoke out, saying the problem is now beyond the police’s control.