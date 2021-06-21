Blessing Okoro replies fan who entered her D.M to tell her to reconcile with her ex-husband

Blessing Okoro, a self-proclaimed relationship specialist, has insulted a worried fan for advising her to reconnect with her ex-husband.

She received a message in her Instagram DM from a fan urging her to reconcile with her ex-husband because she wants to see them together.

In response, the well-known sex therapist chastised the fan for trying to bring her fantasies to her own life.

Blessing shared a screenshot of the conversation on her Instagram page and wrote,

“Do you even know my ex ?

You all never met me married why are u so interested .

Na wa.”

In other news, blessing okoro has advised women against giving their money out to men stating why.