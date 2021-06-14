Bobrisky discloses why he was hospitalized again after his first BBL surgery

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

Idris Okuneye, a Nigerian crossdresser a.k.a Bobrisky, has stated that he was recently hospitalized due to severe hip pain, just days after undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift surgery.

The controversial transvestite shared a video from his hospital bed and wrote ;

I was rushed to d nearest hospital two nite ago cos I was having massive pain on hips 😫😫😫.

No regret !!! Banging body loading… massive pain was already expected. Now my market fee has increased. You all need to see my hips 😫😫😫😫 is damn big and sexy.

In a rejoinder post, he revealed that he isn’t scared of dying, if there are complications from the surgery.

His words ;

Y do some of you think I’m scared of death ? Ask about me dis is my Second surgery and I still have 4 more to go ! Na ur die ? If death comes I’m happy it come doing what makes me happy. Is my money so let me reshape my whole body to look sexy. But I appreciate your care and messages ❤️❤️❤️❤️

It’s d sleeping in ONE POSITION for me 😂😂😂😂. Yansh problem 😂😂😂😂

