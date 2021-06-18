Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh, days after snubbing her on her birthday

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has revealed what transpired between himself and Tonto Dikeh.

Recall, the duo were best of friends for years, before they suddenly began drifting away from each other.

They however failed to inform fans about the reason for their separation but a recent post by Bobrisky has allegedly cleared the air on the incident.

Bob shared a lengthy note, warning fans that there’s no such thing as “best friend”, while sharing his experience with his “bestie” who used him and did not reciprocate the love.

This is coming days after his former bestie, Tonto celebrated her birthday without getting a wish from Bob.

Bob wrote;

“There’s no best friend anywhere. I’m very emotional. Little things bother me, imagine showing ur so called best friends nothing but TRUE LOVE, love to d extend of inconveniencing urself most times.

Fighting all ur so called best friends (former friends)just because u want to stay loyal and make someone happy !!! And all you get from such person is jealousy, envy lastly not loved d same way you love d person.

D love only comes when you lend him or her ur money and they won’t still pay back o !!! Such friend just walk away forever and never come back. Don’t drag such friend on social media o just walk away silently let nobody know the secret you both shared when together”.