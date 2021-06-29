TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as…

‘I am crying’ Tonto Dikeh reacts as Nkechi Blessing…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s…

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence on her relationship with Dino Melaye

Mr Macaroni reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s suspension from Nollywood

Tonto Dikeh reportedly pregnant for new lover, breaks down in…

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags…

TAMPAN Ban: Nkechi Blessing Sunday shades actor Jide Kosoko

400-level student of Abia State University dies after jumping off…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with new lover, Prince Kpokpogri

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Bobriksy has taken to Instagram to shade his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over her public display of affection with new lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

Recall that over the weekend, Tonto Dikeh revealed to the world that she has moved on and found love again with the romantic birthday message she wrote for Kpokpogri.

Since then, photos of the love birds have been going viral on social media.

READ ALSO

Romantic photos of Tonto Dikeh and her politician lover at…

‘I am crying’ Tonto Dikeh reacts as Nkechi…

Reacting to this, the crossdresser shaded Tonto for flaunting the good part of her relationship, adding that she should have learnt, following her past experience with her former husband, Churchill.

In a post that Bobrisky already deleted on his page, he wrote;

“There you go again, Mrs always depressed. Fake life dey her body. Wonder when she will learn. They only post what people want to see. They will never post what they suffer indoor. I’m done with Instagram Damn.”

Reacting to this;

@8patrice5 wrote: Bob should pls rest. Everyone posts the good on social media no one posts the negative aspects of their life.

@iamsace_chanel wrote: I first talk am say bobrisky must turn pastor wen dey preach plus motivational speaker for tonto dikeh mata,dem many wen wan choke put,yeyeric frenemies

@iamkweenchygor wrote: Bob can’t keep secret

@nkem195 wrote: Tonto’s happiness and peace of mind dey really shock them into depression. He will so start famzing Mr and Mrs Church on the hill

@official_tochukwunwanevu_1 wrote: He’s just pained that tonto moved on and ignored his existence…all this is just to create a negative narrative about her …sis hit it big this time and is in love and loved rightly ..every other person should go and sleep o.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as video of Tonto…

‘I am crying’ Tonto Dikeh reacts as Nkechi Blessing splashes…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s birthday (Video)

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence on her relationship with Dino Melaye

Mr Macaroni reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s suspension from Nollywood

Tonto Dikeh reportedly pregnant for new lover, breaks down in tears as she gifts…

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags (Video)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

Romantic photos of Tonto Dikeh and her politician lover at his birthday ceremony…

(Video) Fans react to Tiwa Savage son, Jamil’s graduation speech

Regina Daniels celebrates her son, Munir on his first birthday (Video)

Erica reacts after Wathoni bragged that Kiddwaya cannot afford her (Video)

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags (Video)

Why I did not try to settle things with Erica – Laycon

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More