Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with new lover, Prince Kpokpogri

Bobriksy has taken to Instagram to shade his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over her public display of affection with new lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

Recall that over the weekend, Tonto Dikeh revealed to the world that she has moved on and found love again with the romantic birthday message she wrote for Kpokpogri.

Since then, photos of the love birds have been going viral on social media.

Reacting to this, the crossdresser shaded Tonto for flaunting the good part of her relationship, adding that she should have learnt, following her past experience with her former husband, Churchill.

In a post that Bobrisky already deleted on his page, he wrote;

“There you go again, Mrs always depressed. Fake life dey her body. Wonder when she will learn. They only post what people want to see. They will never post what they suffer indoor. I’m done with Instagram Damn.”

Reacting to this;

@8patrice5 wrote: Bob should pls rest. Everyone posts the good on social media no one posts the negative aspects of their life.

@iamsace_chanel wrote: I first talk am say bobrisky must turn pastor wen dey preach plus motivational speaker for tonto dikeh mata,dem many wen wan choke put,yeyeric frenemies

@iamkweenchygor wrote: Bob can’t keep secret

@nkem195 wrote: Tonto’s happiness and peace of mind dey really shock them into depression. He will so start famzing Mr and Mrs Church on the hill

@official_tochukwunwanevu_1 wrote: He’s just pained that tonto moved on and ignored his existence…all this is just to create a negative narrative about her …sis hit it big this time and is in love and loved rightly ..every other person should go and sleep o.