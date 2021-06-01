TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde…

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him…

Reactions as Actress, Nuella Njubuigbo, expresses…

That a pastor steals, drinks or womanizes doesn’t make him fake –…

Lady reveals how her Ex husband stole graveyard flowers every…

I must finish her spiritually – Speed Darlington vows after…

Boy who was bullied and tagged a “monkey”, buys a house for his mother (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Zanziman Ellie, a young boy who lives in a jungle in Rwanda, East Africa with his mum, has bought a house for his mother, according to Afrimax TV.

This comes after his mother opened up about him in an interview with Afrimax TV. He doesn’t speak or hear and is believed to have learn toing disabilities.

Zanziman’s mum said she knew her son would be different immediately after birth, because he had an abnormally small head and unusual facial features.

He has never been to school due to learning difficulties, and is not able to speak or properly communicate with other humans.

Sadly, he has also been the target of bullying in his village for his entire life, with people often calling him a ‘monkey’ or an ‘ape’.

Zanziman’s mum said in the interview that she has to chase after him every evening to bring him home, as he spends all day running through the jungle for hours on end.

In a recent video shared by Afrimax, Zanziman was taken to another city where he met with friends and some other kids who shared similar disability with him.

He was taken to school and during his first car ride, Zanziman was seen putting his head out through the window in amazement.

A new update by Afrimax reveals that the mother and son have gotten a beautiful new home.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him she’s engaged…

Reactions as Actress, Nuella Njubuigbo, expresses ‘shock’ after…

That a pastor steals, drinks or womanizes doesn’t make him fake – Prophet Gaisie…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady expresses shock as she discloses something unusual she found her in a new…

Nigerian man recounts his experience on the first time he saw his roommate…

3 pots got burnt in 2 days – Nigerian man reveals as he commences search…

Boy who was bullied and tagged a “monkey”, buys a house for his…

Peruzzi and influencer, Ogechi Ukonu allegedly in a romantic relationship

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

I must finish her spiritually – Speed Darlington vows after a lady…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More