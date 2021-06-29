The Federal government has arrested the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

This was disclosed today, June 29, by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Malami stated that Nnamd Kanu’s arrest followed a collaborative effort between security agencies in Nigeria and Interpol.

He further disclosed that Kanu would be taken before the Federal High Court in Abuja for the continuation of his trial on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms and management of an unlawful society.

Mr Kanu reportedly fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

The Nigerian government obtained a court order on September 20, 2017, to designate IPOB a terrorist group and to proscribe it.