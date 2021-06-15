Bride rejects groom on their wedding day, says she’s no longer interested…

Twitter user, @dearolaa has narrated how a bride rejected the groom on their wedding day after she was asked if she would take the groom as her husband.

Dearolaa narrated;

“Have you ever attended a wedding and the bride to be right on the alter when asked would you take this man as your lawfully wedded husband and she says “no I don’t” ? I was so shocked, I have never seen anything like this before, gathering people, spending money, risking people’s”

“People’s lives and all efforts just to be there for her on her big day only to say “no I don’t want to marry this man” on her day. Why now? This question has been on my mind since I got the gist from a friend of mine who traveled from Lagos to Ado Ekiti to attend the wedding”

“The most painful thing was nobody could eat again after what happened. All the guest went home. Nobody dared ask for food. All the food and drinks wasted. It was a sad one”.