TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates…

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a…

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his…

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a…

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be…

Nigerians pick sides as the cause of Tiwa Savage and Sheyi…

Why I started stealing offerings in church – Lady narrates

Buhari makes new disclosure on lifting Of Twitter ban

News
By San

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the  suspension of Twitter’s microblogging and social networking services in Nigeria.

Recall that Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, said that Twitter’s operations in the country would be suspended indefinitely.

According to him, the government shut down the website because of “consistent usage of the site for activities that threaten Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

READ ALSO

NBC instruct broadcasting stations to suspend Twitter…

FG gives condition to lift Twitter suspension in Nigeria

The microblogging network was shut down after President Muhammadu Buhari’s post about  civil war was deleted.

Meanwhile, the platform’s suspension has sparked significant indignation, with many Nigerians denouncing the decision.
When asked when the Twitter ban would be lifted during an appearance on Arise News on Thursday, Buhari declined to respond.

“I will keep that to myself,” Buhari said.

However, some Nigerians have continued to circumvent the ban by accessing their accounts over Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

On Saturday, Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, ordered the immediate prosecution of anybody who violated the country’s Twitter ban.

He directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to commence in earnest the process of prosecuting violators of the de-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

A statement by the minister’s media aide, Umar Gwandu, reads: “Malami directed the DPPF to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates death of T.B.…

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a salon

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of Regina Daniels and…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his wife uses…

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried (Video)

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a ‘snake’ after…

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be poisoned (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Buhari makes new disclosure on lifting Of Twitter ban

I have no business with death – Apostle Suleman replies those who…

Nnaemeka Frank a.k.a Emino Emerges the Winner of the Reno5F #NextOPPOMusicStar…

Regina Daniels slams those dragging her on social media (Video)

Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife Speaks

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried (Video)

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of Regina Daniels and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More