Buhari makes new disclosure on lifting Of Twitter ban

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the suspension of Twitter’s microblogging and social networking services in Nigeria.

Recall that Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, said that Twitter’s operations in the country would be suspended indefinitely.

According to him, the government shut down the website because of “consistent usage of the site for activities that threaten Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

The microblogging network was shut down after President Muhammadu Buhari’s post about civil war was deleted.

Meanwhile, the platform’s suspension has sparked significant indignation, with many Nigerians denouncing the decision.

When asked when the Twitter ban would be lifted during an appearance on Arise News on Thursday, Buhari declined to respond.

“I will keep that to myself,” Buhari said.

However, some Nigerians have continued to circumvent the ban by accessing their accounts over Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

On Saturday, Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, ordered the immediate prosecution of anybody who violated the country’s Twitter ban.

He directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to commence in earnest the process of prosecuting violators of the de-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

A statement by the minister’s media aide, Umar Gwandu, reads: “Malami directed the DPPF to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”