Buhari writes Senate to request for the confirmation of Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff

News
By San

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested that Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya be confirmed as Chief of Army Staff by the Senate (COAS).

Buhari’s appeal was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, which was read at the session on Tuesday.

“I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His CV is herewith attached. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept Distinguish Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter reads.

