Buhari writes Senate to request for the confirmation of Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested that Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya be confirmed as Chief of Army Staff by the Senate (COAS).

Buhari’s appeal was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, which was read at the session on Tuesday.

Read; Buhari hits the southern governor, promises to find lasting solution to herder-farmer conflict

More than 400 websites publish fakenews about Buhari – Lai Mohammed

“I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His CV is herewith attached. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept Distinguish Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter reads.