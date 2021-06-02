Cameroonian singer, Dencia anticipates the return of P-square in African entertainment

Dencia, a Cameroonian musician, has expressed her desire to see Peter and Paul Okoye of the former music group Psquare return to the entertainment industry as a group.

The comeback of the twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye as a music group, according to the businesswoman, will be the biggest thing in African entertainment history.

Dencia, who resorted to Twitter to express her excitement for the return of the defunct music group, claimed that if PSquare were to resurface, their gigs would be sold out in seconds since they are at the center of African entertainment.

Read; “You don’t love old men, you love their money” – Dencia tackles women that marry old men

In her words,

“Psqaure coming back together as a group will literally be the biggest thing in African entertainment history.

I mean their shows will sell out in Secs. They literally together hold the heart of entertainment (African continent) Argue with ur ancestors who will attend the shows.

”No1 in Africa can touch the P square brothers on stage together. Stage presence A1 !! Greatest in stage performance outa Africa !! My sister wants to argue, I have said she can argue with her ancestors who will be at the show”.

Psqaure coming back together as a group will literally be the biggest thing in African entertainment history. I mean their shows will sell out in Secs. They literally together hold the heart of entertainment (African continent) Argue with ur ancestors who will attend the shows. — Dencia (@IamDencia) June 1, 2021