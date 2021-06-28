Cardi B reveals she’s expecting baby number 2 with Offset, flaunts baby bump (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

American rapper and songwriter, Cardi B has announced that she’s expecting her second child with her celebrity husband, Offset.

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy at the 2021 BET Awards Sunday night (June 27) while onstage with Migos during their performance.

The announcement, broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, is the second time Cardi has used live television to confirm she’s pregnant.

When the couple’s first child, Kulture, was on the way, Cardi debuted her baby bump on Saturday Night Live. Born on July 10, 2018, Kulture is now almost three years old.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh reportedly pregnant for new lover, breaks down in tears as she gifts him a car on his birthday (Video)

After her BET Awards performance, Cardi shared another photo of her pregnancy on social media.

See her post below:

