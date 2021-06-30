Choose your circle of friends wisely or end up in poverty – Reno Omokri

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian lawyer, Reno Omokri has advised Nigerians to chose their circle of friends wisely if they want their lives to go in the right direction.

According to the activist, people should know how to do away with friends who don’t talk about progress and how to attain greater heights.

Reno Omokri wrote;

“Look at your circle of friends. What do they regularly discuss? Babes, guys, clubbing, designer clothes, football, etc. Such a circle will make you travel in circles. You need a circle that talks business, progress and fitness, as well as pleasure.

Find a balance between work and play. To work without playing leads to stress. To play without working leads to poverty. But to balance work and play leads to financial, relational and emotional prosperity. Have a business and a love interest, and friends and a hobby.”

