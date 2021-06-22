TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating her house help in an amazing way

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian comedienne, Warri Pikin has won the heart of many Nigerians with the special celebration she gave her house help on her birthday today.

Taking to her official Instagram page to celebrate her house help, Warri Pikin wrote;

“I Can’t Keep Calm… My Daughter from another mother scores 16 years today… STELLA FEDODE ASUOHA. God bless the Day you stepped your feet into my home in 2017 I love youuuuuuuu sooooo much. sweet16 We party hard on Saturday…”

Taking to the comment section of this post to react,

@chioma.ify wrote: “Chai. Happy birthday, Stella. God bless u @realwarripikin for taking good care of anoda woman’s child like urs. U wil definitely live long wit more blessings”

@naya1773 wrote: “I always thought she was your biological daughter. Happy birthday Stella have a blessed day.”

@lizzyblack0 wrote: “God bless u for taking care of her like yours”

 

Via Instagram
