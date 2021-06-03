Corps members can be mobilised for serious war — NYSC DG

Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has stated that corps members are part of the national defence policy of Nigeria and can be mobilised for wars.

Ibrahim mentioned this during an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, June 3, while reacting to recent moves to scrap the NYSC scheme.

According to him,

“Corps members are on reserve. They are part of the national defence policy of this country. So, where there is serious war, our corps members are educated, they are knowledgeable and they can be trained. You see the drill and so on.

You can imagine within the short three weeks in the orientation camps, the corps members are moulded. They are like soldiers. You see female corps members blowing the army horn, playing with the military band.

So, if not for the knowledge, where are you going to mobilise such young Nigerians to train them quickly to put in their best for the country? So, corps members are on reserve. They are also part of the national defence policy.”