Entertainment
By Shalom

A couple who experienced difficulties having a second child, have given thanks to God as they celebrate the first birthday of their twins after 17 years of waiting.

According to the photographer who graced the birthday party, the mother took in and waited for three years before she was able to deliver her twin babies.

Sharing the adorable photos of these twins, the photographer wrote;

“The story of this family is so unique.
She had to wait for 17 years before having them.
Her first child is already in the university.
She carried the pregnancy for more than three years….
Though it was more of a crying party as I couldn’t get the pictures I wanted, yet their story is worth sharing…
Congratulations mummy Chinwe Ezennia Ogbeide.”

See more photos below;

