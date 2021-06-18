Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian cross dresser, James Brown has claimed that he has now given his life to Christ after he allegedly went to heaven.

According to the crossdresser, he fell sick and went to heaven, and there, he got the confirmation that there’s “hell fire”, and he has decided to turn from his old ways.

In his words;

“It’s been a while I do a talking video that’s because I wasn’t feeling fine. So basically yeah at that moment when I wasn’t feeling fine, I went to heaven and I came back and I feel like sharing my experience. From that I know that God really loves me.

So whoever I’ve offended or whoever offended me I have forgiven you. I’m not interested in fighting anybody. I mean there’s no gain in fighting because there’s hell and hellfire and moving forward I’ll be giving my life to Christ. I know it’s funny but I’m proud to give my life to Christ.”

