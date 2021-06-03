Daddy Freeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase “What God cannot do does not exist”

Controversial media personnel and pioneer of the Free the Sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze, has in a latest statement reacted to the phrase ”What God cannot do does not exist”.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Freeze described the phrase as “nonsense.”

According to Freeze, there are things God can never do. He added that God can not lie or commit suicide.

He wrote;

WHAT GOD CANNOT DO EXISTS!

God cannot commit suicide, God cannot steal for you….God cannot do anything outside his character, so if that thing you are praying for is outside his character, HE CANNOT DO IT O!

–

1: God cannot and does not tolerate false worship Revelation 22:15, Exodus 32:5.

–

2: God cannot be tempted by evil money, you steal money and bring tithes out of it, God would rather accept the blood of a pig as sacrifice first.