TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years,…

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup…

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice,…

Nnamdi Kanu is 419 – Alleged ESN member speaks (Video)

Daddy Freeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase “What God cannot do does not exist”

Entertainment
By Olumide
daddy-freeze

Controversial media personnel and pioneer of the Free the Sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze, has in a latest statement reacted to the phrase ”What God cannot do does not exist”.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Freeze described the phrase as “nonsense.”

According to Freeze, there are things God can never do. He added that God can not lie or commit suicide.

READ ALSO

Daddy Freeze reacts as a man challenges him to heal a mad…

Save your tithe to fund ‘Plan B’ – Daddy…

He wrote;

WHAT GOD CANNOT DO EXISTS!

God cannot commit suicide, God cannot steal for you….God cannot do anything outside his character, so if that thing you are praying for is outside his character, HE CANNOT DO IT O!

1: God cannot and does not tolerate false worship Revelation 22:15, Exodus 32:5.

2: God cannot be tempted by evil money, you steal money and bring tithes out of it, God would rather accept the blood of a pig as sacrifice first.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex boyfriend” – Lady…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back home with a…

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Daddy Freeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase “What God cannot…

He’s stolen my heart – Nigerian lady shoots her shot at Billionaire…

It is not for you – Nigerians tell Dino Melaye as he shares video of him…

BBNaija’s Dorathy reveals what she felt like after recently visiting a…

Lady appeals to ‘girlfriends of yahoo boys’ to negotiate price of…

Na me go sing the new national Anthem – Naira Marley reacts to proposed…

Nigerian magician turns water into wine during interview with Ebuka (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More