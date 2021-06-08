TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B.…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s…

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor Adeboye…

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” –…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor…

“TB Joshua’s teaching did a lot of damage” – OAP, Sandra…

Dele Momodu slams Christian Association of Nigeria over the death…

My friend slept with my husband to prove to me that my husband is…

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be poisoned (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke has reacted after a pastor prophesied that he will be poisoned and killed.

Recall, a pastor recently prophesied during a sermon that popular singer, David Adeleke will be poisoned and rushed to hospital.

According to the pastor, someone who is sleeping in the same house with Davido will poison him.

READ ALSO

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor…

Davido’s PA, Israel DMW fingers spiritual husbands and…

The pastor added that he has been praying to God to avert the danger, but the Lord told him it will happen.

The pastor said;

“I’ve told you about one singer called Davido abi? They will poison him. I don’t know him. I’ve never seen him in my life. But they will put something inside his drink and he will be rushed to the hospital. He will be admitted. He will be unconscious. I’ve been dealing with it in prayer but the Lord said it will happen. And the person that will poison him is sleeping in his house.”

Reacting to the prophecy, Davido tweeted;

“God will expose and deal with any wickedness around me near or far AMEN ..I’m blessed”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn…

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor Adeboye and other men of…

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” – Last video of…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor prophesies (Video)

“TB Joshua’s teaching did a lot of damage” – OAP, Sandra Ezekwesili

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

It should have been Buhari – reactions as President Macron receives hot…

So sad, Actress Omoni Oboli narrates what she and her late mother went through…

The Genesis of Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay’s 2-year-old vendetta ~ How it…

Fans celebrate IG comedian, Zicsaloma for finally getting himself an expensive…

‘You have a dirty and disgusting spirit’ – Singers, Tiwa…

Nigerians pick sides as the cause of Tiwa Savage and Sheyi Shay’s fight at…

Toke Makinwa states why it is important to always tell the truth to your…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More