Davido never bought a Rolls Royce, it’s his father’s own – Uche Maduagwu reveals

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actor cum Instagram blogger, Uche Maduagwu has revealed that Davido does not own the New Rolls Royce he is parading on social media.

TheInfoNG recalls the singer acquired a brand new 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan worth about $500,000, which is over 200 million Naira.

The singer took to Instagram to share photos of his brand new car as he posed with it.

He wrote in the caption: “We rise by lifting others but don’t forget to reward yourself!!! WHO DEY ZUZU!! Just copped my first RR!! God is good! I’m forever grateful to y’all!! … oh yea 2021 BTW.”

Also taking to Instagram, Uche Maduagwu revealed that Davido never bought the new whip as he only took delivery of the luxury car purchased by his father. He further revealed that he would leave the country for good if Davido denies this fact.

See his post below:

