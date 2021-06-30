TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag…

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

I see his face in my dream every night – Super TV CEO Killer,…

(Video) Fans react to Tiwa Savage son, Jamil’s graduation speech

Davido’s manager, Obama DMW finally laid to rest

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Davido’s manager, Habeeb Uthman popularly known as Obama DMW has finally been laid to rest.

Recall that during the late hours of Tuesday, 29th of June, 2021, Obama was reported dead after having breathing complications.

According to Obama’s friends, he drove himself to Ever-care hospital in Admiralty Way, Lagos where he eventually gave up the ghost.

READ ALSO

Obama DMW’s death: ‘I am never smoking…

“What is happening to Davido is spiritual, if…

In a leaked chat with Peruzzi, alcohol and cigarettes are part of the things that contributed to the sudden death of Obama DMW.

Since then, many Nigerian celebrities and fans have taken to social media to mourn him and console Davido over the huge loss.

The father of one has however been buried according to Islamic rites in Epe, Lagos State, on Wednesday morning, 30th June.

Obama is survived by his only child named Malik,

See photo from his burial below;

Via Linda Ikeji
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing him N5M

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s birthday (Video)

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags (Video)

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Obama DMW’s death: ‘I am never smoking again’ -Samklef vows

Nigerian groom rocks jean and shirt to his wedding (Video)

Lessons learnt – Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo celebrates son’s birthday…

“What is happening to Davido is spiritual, if you’re a 30BG fan,…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

“You were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones” – Tiwa…

Davido’s manager, Obama DMW finally laid to rest

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More