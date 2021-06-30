Davido’s manager, Obama DMW finally laid to rest

Sensational singer, Davido’s manager, Habeeb Uthman popularly known as Obama DMW has finally been laid to rest.

Recall that during the late hours of Tuesday, 29th of June, 2021, Obama was reported dead after having breathing complications.

According to Obama’s friends, he drove himself to Ever-care hospital in Admiralty Way, Lagos where he eventually gave up the ghost.

In a leaked chat with Peruzzi, alcohol and cigarettes are part of the things that contributed to the sudden death of Obama DMW.

Since then, many Nigerian celebrities and fans have taken to social media to mourn him and console Davido over the huge loss.

The father of one has however been buried according to Islamic rites in Epe, Lagos State, on Wednesday morning, 30th June.

Obama is survived by his only child named Malik,

