Days after dirty fight with Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage spotted clubbing with Toke Makinwa

A few days after engaging in a public fight with Seyi Shay, singer, Tiwa Savage was spotted clubbing with popular media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Recall that in the video that went viral on social media, the two singers were seen confronting each other and almost getting violent until people in the saloon intervened.

According to reports, the artists have not been on good terms for years after Seyi entered the studio to make a track where she said lots of negative things about Tiwa Savage.

However, the mother of one took to her Instastory on Instagram to share videos of her having fun will her friends, Timini and Toke Makinwa in a club.

Captioning the video, Tiwa wrote;

” I’m not gonna drink tonight. Nope… I’m still not drinking. A shot of tequila does not count right… We need to give @tokemakinwa some lessons”

Via Instagram
