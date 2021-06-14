Denrele Edun’s friends gift him a Lexus Jeep on his 40th birthday

Friends of popular Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun has proven how much they love him by gifting him a Lexus Jeep for his 40th birthday celebration on the 13th of June, 20201.

Taking to his official Instagram page to appreciate his friends for the gift, Denrele said they shocked him and the car was one of the top surprises he got.

In his words;

“SEE BIRTHDAY GIFTS OOOOOO! My 40th Birthday Celebration has been bereft with so many SURPRISES; I was woken with Saxophonists, Friends who flew in, the @lushhairnigeria Team who also gave me a wonderful “Cheque”, @iamadunniade who sent in an amazing bouquet and endless GIFTS that keep pouring in but the one that TOPS THIS SURPRISE ….. (And I’m a hard nut to crack) is the LEXUS JEEP my CRAZY GENG of friends got me; @officialblessingceo x @shazzling x @walenut x @kimoprah x @beverly_osu x @haus_von_sean_stars THANK YOU !!!!!!! I’m still reeling in SHOCK!!!!!!!!!! WWWWWWWWWWWWWN!!!!”