Disturbing video of a boy pleading for mercy as he is tied to a metal cross and being electrocuted (Watch)

News
By San

A video making the rounds on the internet shows a young boy being viciously tormented and electrocuted by an unidentified man.

The youngster is seen pleading for mercy while being bound to a metal cross and subjected to several electric shocks in the viral footage.

As a result of the electric shocks, the man holding an exposed electric wire repeatedly placed the wire on the metal cross where the youngster was bound, causing him to convulse.

READ ALSO

Man detained by Police for allegedly torturing his stepson…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold…

Read;Boy who was bullied and tagged a “monkey”, buys a house for his mother (Video)

While he foamed in his mouth his torturer continued even as the boy kept shaking due to the electric shock and begging for his life.

The video also showed other people present at the scene watching the torture without trying to help the young boy. Some of the adults present at the were laughing while others were filming.

A medical doctor and humanitarian, Dr Yolanda, who shared the video on Instagram called for useful information to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Hi my Darlings… I need your urgent help… Does anyone recognise this area… the man or the victim .. we need to rescue as soon as possible… I just can’t process… this.. losing my mind .. just help me find him… please”. She wrote.

Watch video below,

