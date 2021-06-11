DJ Cuppy opens up on dating IG comedian, Broda Shaggy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has opened up on her relationship with Instagram comedian, Broda Shaggy.

The close relationship between the two entertainers sparked rumours on social media that they may be involved in an intimate relationship.

Some Nigerians believed they were dating and just trying to keep it away from the public.

However, speaking on the rumours, DJ Cuppy noted that she was never dating Broda Shaggy but they are just good friends.

She added that she has a lot of respect and time for him, but she only sees him as a friend.

She disclosed this while responding to a fan who asked her if she’s really dating the comedian.

See her post below;

