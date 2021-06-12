Popular Nigerian singer, Don Jazzy has shared his chat with a female house cleaner who came over to clean his house.

This is coming after DonJazzy appreciated the house cleaner on his page for a great job. He also shared a video of the both of them together and pleaded with his fans to request for her service if they want to clean their houses.

Reacting to this, the cleaner refused collecting payment from Don Jazzy for the job. According to her, the free advert and shout-out on his page is already enough payment.

Sharing the chat, Don wrote;

“So normally when I get things from instagram businesses, regardless of if I do a shout out for them or not I make sure I pay them their money in full in short I Dey add jara sef. Becos I know how important these sales means for small businesses.

Plus I feel like it’s also my own way of supporting back, after all I come here everyday and ask you guys to help stream my music and you guys help us too. Thanks. So this my friend from @cleanbuddies_s has refused to give me her account number becos she appreciates the shout out I gave her. I am totally grateful and I appreciate her and this gesture.

But she thinks she has escaped lol. Money that I will still add in subsequent bills later when she does another job for me. So this is me asking you guys again to plssss call on her company whenever you need to do a cleaning job. Minus the fact that she is dope with the job. She has an amazing heart. Thanks guys. ❤️🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽”

See chat below;