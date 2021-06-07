TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a bride dished out at warning to her husband-to-be during their wedding.

In the viral video, the couple were taking their vows when the bride suddenly instructed her lover to hold his ears.

The groom did as he was instructed and the bride warned him to make sure that she doesn’t regret the decision she took to get married to him.

She added that she is warning him before hand and if he tries to do anything funny, he will “see crazy”.

“Hold your ears. Hold your ears!! You see this marriage me and you are doing today no let me regret am. No let me regret am ooo. I dey warn you. If not, you will see crazy”, she warned the groom.

Watch video below;

