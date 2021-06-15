TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Dorathy Bachor meets Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, as she arrives Delta after 15 years (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality star, Dorathy Bachor, recently travelled to Delta state and was excited to be received by Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

According to the reality TV star cum entrepreneur, it was her first time in Delta state after 15 years and she was so grateful for the support she got from her people.

In her words;

“The best part of my trip home to delta state after almost 15 years was meeting the first family. Thank you your excellency @iaokowa @edithokowa @marilynokowa for welcoming me into your home, God bless you.

Fun fact is that my state is not called THE BIG HEART for nothing, we stand by our own. I’m forever grateful for the immense support from My People”.

