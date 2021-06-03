Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post leaving couple stranded on wedding day (Video)

Drama ensued at a marriage registry in Benin city after the officials allegedly travelled, leaving a couple stranded on wedding day.

According to the groom, he already made all the necessary arrangements, paid for accommodation and feeding which ran into millions of naira.

He added that he invited his family for the wedding and came with them with excitement, only to be told that the officials are absent and they cannot be wedded.

He lamented;

“I’m supposed to get married today and I came here this morning with my wife, and they’re saying the staff of the registry went for burial.

No prior information, no email, no text message. I’m here with my family. Some people came from Abuja, some came from Ekpoma and they’re saying the registrar travelled.

My wife is just inside there and I don’t know what to do.”

Watch video below;