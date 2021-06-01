TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him…

That a pastor steals, drinks or womanizes doesn’t make him fake –…

Lady reveals how her Ex husband stole graveyard flowers every…

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates…

Daddy Freeze reacts as a man challenges him to heal a mad man in…

Love is a beautiful thing – Princess Shyngle hints at…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her (Video)

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A corpse in Kent, Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone has exposed its killer after forcefully walking its undertakers to the house of the alleged murderer, Sierraloaded reports.

The corpse exposed its killer after several attempts to enter the said house of its murderer on the day of her funeral.

In the video shared by Sierraloaded, a group of men were seen carrying a coffin and a strange force were taking them towards the entrance of a house.

READ ALSO

VIDEO: Watch the moment Kiddwaya and Erica arrived in Sierra…

According to the witnesses, the corpse is said to be a victim of ritual murder in Kent Village, and the house it was entering was alleged to be that of the ritualist that murdered her.

This is just one in many instances where such scenarios have occurred in the country.

Watch and listen to the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him she’s engaged…

That a pastor steals, drinks or womanizes doesn’t make him fake – Prophet Gaisie…

Lady reveals how her Ex husband stole graveyard flowers every morning to impress…

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates comments

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

I must finish her spiritually – Speed Darlington vows after a lady…

Reactions as Actress, Nuella Njubuigbo, expresses ‘shock’ after…

Lady reveals how her Ex husband stole graveyard flowers every morning to impress…

Rema sparks reaction as he shows off his N11M ”Diamond Grills”

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him she’s engaged…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More