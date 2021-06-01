Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her (Video)

A corpse in Kent, Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone has exposed its killer after forcefully walking its undertakers to the house of the alleged murderer, Sierraloaded reports.

The corpse exposed its killer after several attempts to enter the said house of its murderer on the day of her funeral.

In the video shared by Sierraloaded, a group of men were seen carrying a coffin and a strange force were taking them towards the entrance of a house.

According to the witnesses, the corpse is said to be a victim of ritual murder in Kent Village, and the house it was entering was alleged to be that of the ritualist that murdered her.

This is just one in many instances where such scenarios have occurred in the country.

Watch and listen to the video below: