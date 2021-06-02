Emotional moment a soldier knelt to propose to his girlfriend at her place of work (Photos/video)

A viral video shows a Nigerian soldier surprising his with a ring and proposing to her at her job.

The soldier, who has yet to be recognized, arrived at his girlfriend’s office with a ring, knelt down in front of her and proposed to her, receiving a YES. She was cheered on by her colleagues.

In the viral video, the woman who had no idea her boyfriend was at work went about her duties until she heard a cheering noise and saw him on his knees with the ring in his hand.

Surprised! she initially walked away trying to process to whole scene, came back with a smile and accepted the ring, agreeing to spend forever with him.

