Everything they said about her is so true – Journalist, Azuka shares experience with Erica Nlewedim (Video)

Fashion and entertainment journalist, Azuka Ogujiuba has shared her experience with ex BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim.

Taking to her Instagram page, Azuka narrated how Erica was jovial and friendly during their shoot, and how she flowed well with other Nollywood actresses who came for the shoot.

She added that everything she heard about Erica from her mothers in the industry are all true.

Azuka wrote;

“During the @thisdaystyle magazine cover shoot for the new generation of Nollywood actresses , that’s how l was passing by and making sure everyone was fine then stumbled on @ericanlewedim and the Shoot Coordinator @gypsyelvis dancing and warning up before @kelechiamadiobi was ready to do her individual shoot 😂😂 😂🤣

Erica had so much fun on set and her smile was contagious. When l am working , l don’t play until work is done, l try to be firm, assertive, stern to make sure everything is under control but when l stumbled at both of them dancing in one corner of the house, when they saw me, they wanted to stop dancing , before l could say continue dancing the shoot coordinator Elvis has disappeared like a spirit but Elvis why, l be witch ??😥😥🙄🙄🤣🤣🤣🤣

My first time meeting or coming close to her after BBNAIJA. Everything her mothers in the industry, who happens to be sisters to me @lanredasilvaajayi @mercedesrichards24 @funkekut all had said about her is so true . And the mayor of Canada @eujaynwoks and my darling most stylish queen in igbo land @oudmajestic see your star girl grooving😂😂😂

I am not someone who flatters people for flattery sake . Erica came to that shoot with no diva attitude , blended with everyone and l loved how all the actresses flowed like sisters . They were all very professional, made the shoot so easy for everyone on that set 🙌🙌🙌

Dancing is so therapeutic to the soul and l laaaavvvv to see people dance , it makes you exhale and makes you rise above every tough situation💯💯🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️💃🏾💃🏾

For me when wahala tie wrapper on my matter, l only dance to free my soul from it because l can’t come and keeee myself biko 😂😂😩😩

The only time I fight sadness , is lock myself in my room and dance , that’s why l don’t care if l attend parties , people are seating down, l dance and always enjoy myself to the fullest mbok 😂😂😂🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️”