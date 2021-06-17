“Eye service, they never still settle their fight” — Fans react to Iyabo Ojo’s IG post with Mercy Aigbe

Nigerians are insisting that the long time beef between actresses Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe is not ending anytime soon.

Recall, days ago, the duo put a smile on the faces of their fans after sharing photos together at the wedding party of popular fashionista, Toyin Lawani.

However, moments later, Iyabo Ojo shared more photos from the wedding via her Instagram page, and fans noticed that she didn’t tag Mercy Aigbe to the photos, and this triggered reactions from fans who claimed that they are still beefing each other.

See reactions below;

special_limah wrote: eye services Abeg ooo nah the sabi ooo they never settle there matter self @toyin_abraham just force them to take pictures together I guessed

oluwatimileyin807 wrote: haa okay but at least she mentioned her name which is better

special_limah wrote: is not a mistake mercy aigbe blocked her or maybe you doesn’t want her to comment on the posts

abikee_gold wrote: Them no even follow each other self

sylviauju_ wrote: mercy blocked her