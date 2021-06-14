Family and friends hold one year remembrance for late Ibidun Igohdalo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

One year after, family and friends of late Ibidun Igohdalo decided to hold a memorial service for the ex-beauty queen.

Recall that Mrs Ibidunni died in the early hours of Sunday morning, 14 June 2020 in Port Harcourt. Before her death, she was on assignment to set up a COVID-19 isolation centre for the River State government. Ibidunni died about a month before her 40th birthday. She died due to cardiac arrest.

In the photos that surfaced on social media, friends and family members, including the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy Femi Hamzat are present at the event which is currently holding at her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s church, The Trinity Church.

Pastor’s wife, who is also the chief executive officer of Elizabeth R is survived by two adopted kids.

See photos below;

Via Kemi Filani News
