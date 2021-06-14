TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” —…

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB…

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife…

Photo of Turkey-based Nigerian man found inside a bottle buried…

Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing and other Nollywood stars react as…

Actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe finally put their swords to…

Princess Shyngle adresses women who allow their men keep female…

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB Joshua

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Family members of late TB Joshua have released burial arrangements and dates for the prophet.

Recall that the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations died on his way to the hospital on the 6th of June, which was exactly six days to his 58th birthday.

In an interview with Punch Newspaper, it was disclosed that TB Joshua would be buried on the 5th and 9th of July.

READ ALSO

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor…

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B.…

The source said that the extended family members of (Joshua) wife and children held a meeting on Friday and it was decided that he should be buried in Lagos and the burial programme will be between July 5 and 9.

“It was on the insistence of the wife and the children that the other family members agree on the place of burial because they said they saw revelations that he should be buried in Lagos. Since they said it was spiritual, the family agreed with them.” the source disclosed.

Via Punch Newspaper
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With Six Different…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip pain’…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” — Actress, Jaiye Kuti

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB Joshua

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife moved out with…

Photo of Turkey-based Nigerian man found inside a bottle buried in his…

Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing and other Nollywood stars react as Mercy Aigbe…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“It was not by my intelligence” Actor Lateef Adedimeji speaks on how…

Man in tears as he recounts how his girlfriend made him pay for the abortion of…

I regret fighting with Davido – Caroline Danjuma

Lady narrates how she was beaten by her stingy husband for asking their child to…

Family and friends hold one year remembrance for late Ibidun Igohdalo

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB Joshua

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife moved out with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More