Fans applaud Wizkid for the thoughtful post he shared about girls with more than one boyfriend

Entertainment
By San

Wizkid Ayo, a Nigerian famous artist, recently shared an interesting message on his snapchat account regarding women or girls who have several boyfriends they refer to as “baby.”

His post read ;

Na same girl wey send you message “baby goodnight”… na him send another boy message..”Baby i cannot sleep”.

His followers were perplexed as to why he posted the cryptic message, but many agreed with his sentiments.

Baba Dudu wrote ;

Big W dropping facts

Sholly wrote ;

Wizzy wan catch cruise.. Baba Werey, No be lie sha

Oluwatise wrote ;

Dey there Dey do my baby my baby when them Dey slap her nyansh w disrespect.

 

In an earlier news, Wizkid received commendations from one of the big music stars he looks up to, 2baba. Tuface Idibia, a veteran artist, commended the international sensation, for developing his own “unique sound” in the Nigerian music industry.

Read the full story here.

 

 

