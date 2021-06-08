Fans celebrate IG comedian, Zicsaloma for finally getting himself an expensive Mercedes Benz

Aloma Issac Junior, popularly known on Instagram as Zicsaloma, has officially joined the Benz gang by purchasing a Mercedes Benz.

The comedian is recognized for his comedic portrayal of a sensitive Nigerian woman who dresses in strange clothing and wears questionable make-up. He abandoned his work as a lecturer to pursue his dream of becoming a comedian.

After a colleague comic, Nons Miraj, broke the news first on her page, Zicsaloma took to Instagram to announce the news, reposting a video of his new ride on his Insta story.

Messages of congratulations have flooded his social media page from fans and well-wishers.