Fans react as Prince shuns Dorathy while greeting other housemates at the BBNaija Reunion (Video)

Prince and Dorathy, the Big Brother Naija stars, have left their fans with doubts when they disregarded each other at the BBNaija Reunion yesterday, June 17th.

The BBNaija Reunion for the former lockdown housemates kicked off Thursday night, June 17th, and the tension between the besties was not unnoticed.

Former Mr Nigeria was greeted by fellow ex-housemates Tolanibaj and Tochi, but he ignored his best friend, Dorathy, as he exchanged pleasantries with other seated housemates.

The mild drama between the two led to speculations that there’s an ongoing between them and has since stirred reactions on social media.

A concerned fan @ofuasiapSusan wrote, “What is going on between Dorathy and Prince?”

@mirababy_ wrote, “Dorathy and prince abeg don’t break my heart”.

@pabiie_xo wrote, “What exactly happened between Dorathy and Prince, the way he was so cold when Dorathy was asked about him, she must really hurt him”.

See other reactions below,