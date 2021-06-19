Footballer, Jude Ighalo reacts after his wife called him “father Abraham” for having children with different women

Jude Ighalo has reacted after his wife, Sonia dragged him while congratulating him on the birth of his baby from another woman.

Sonia, in her post disclosed that the footballer has fathered two children from two different women.

Sonia also alleged that the footballer welcomed a baby with another woman since February and has refused to pay child support despite court orders.

Sonia however, maintained that she still remains his legal wife and if she wants to collect everything from him, she can.

Reacting to this, Jude Ighalo said a good man can never be brought down, because no one can curse whom God has blessed.

In his words;

“You can never bring a good man down. Who God has blessed, no one can curse”.