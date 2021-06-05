FRSC advises Nigerians to ride bicycles to avoid road accidents

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Edo state command has outlined the importance of using bicycle as a means of transportation.

According to the FRSC commander in the state, Henry Benamaisia, there is need for citizens to resort to bicycles so as to reduce Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs).

Henry stated this on Thursday to commemorate the 2021 World Bicycle Day in the state with the theme; “Save the Cyclist”.

Benamaisia said that the FRSC with its goal of reducing RTCs by 15 percent and fatalities by 20 percent supported cycling as a means of transportation.

He noted that it was generally believed that the adoption of Non-Motorised Transportation would go a long way in not just reducing RTCs, but in promoting healthy living.

The FRSC commander said the advantage of bicycle included the fact that it was simple to maintain, affordable, reliable, environmentally friendly, promotes fitness and serves as a health booster.

He noted that some countries were developing and modifying existing policies to provide the road infrastructure to take care of bicycle lanes and other amenities to make cycling safe and secure.

Benamaisia said the FRSC and the Cycling Federation of Nigeria were working together to ensure that the programme of ensuring that people used bicycle as means of transportation to sustain healthy living becomes a reality.