By Shalom

Senior pastor of Divine Mercy Church, Olatobiloba Peters has claimed that God revealed things to him about late Nigerian televangelist, TB Joshua and Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

According to Pastor Peters, God revealed to him that late clergyman TB Joshua did not make heaven.

Pastor Peters added that the powers of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, was not from God.

Recall, T.B. Joshua died a few days ago after conducting a service in his church. He was reportedly found unconscious in his private apartment while the service was ongoing in Lagos.

Pastor Peters said:

“God showed me in a revelation of the night that Temitope Joshua did not make it to heaven. In that revelation, I saw that he could not make it because the powers he was using was not from God, this is what was revealed to me.

“TB Joshua was, however, a good man and one of the greatest philanthropists of our time but the things of the spirit are different from how many see things.

“It’s not about being a philanthropist, but is God really involved? Is God happy with what he was doing? God is not his source of power and this should be a lesson to humanity.”

The pastor also disclosed that Nnamdi Kanu may not see the end of the year.

“I see Nnamdi Kanu vacating this earth and another taking his place as a result of his demise.

“Mark my word, Kanu will not be the one to actualise Biafra; we will not live long to see it happen.

“Tell Kanu to amend and make his ways right with God because I see him exiting this earth soon,” he said.

