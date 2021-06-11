TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried…

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of…

How TB Joshua died from a spiritual battle – popular native…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates…

Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his…

Father narrates his experience with 10-year-old obese daughter…

Mother of four shares sad story of how she lived in a toilet for…

‘I have been sleeping in one position’ –…

Gospel singer dies from gunshot wound one week to his wedding

Entertainment
By Shalom

Gospel singer, Ebenezer Ayeni, has died from gunshot wound after he was attacked by armed robbers in Ibadan, Oyo state.

According to his friends mourned him via their respective pages, Ebenezer who was getting set to wed his lover next week was attacked by the armed robbers who invaded his home.

He was reportedly rushed to the University College Hospital Ibadan and another private hospital but he was rejected as the hospital staff allegedly demanded for police report before they could treat his gun shot injury.

READ ALSO

Singer, Chidinma under fire for going to a beer parlour to…

Chidinma Ekile quits secular music to become a gospel music…

Reports however gathered that the singer died hours later in the pool of his own blood after about three hours of trying to stay strong. His body has since been deposited in the morgue.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried (Video)

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of Regina Daniels and…

How TB Joshua died from a spiritual battle – popular native doctor makes new,…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates death of T.B.…

Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife Speaks

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his wife uses…

Father narrates his experience with 10-year-old obese daughter (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Gospel singer dies from gunshot wound one week to his wedding

DJ Cuppy opens up on dating IG comedian, Broda Shaggy

Man nabbed for stealing employer’s phone on his first day at work

Tonto Dikeh allegedly pregnant with her second child

‘I have been sleeping in one position’ – Bobrisky cries out in…

Father narrates his experience with 10-year-old obese daughter (Video)

Jubilation as Actor, Timini Egbuson gifts himself a Range Rover for his birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More