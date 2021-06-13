Gospel singer, Tope Alabi under fire for condemning her colleague, Adeyinka Alaseyori

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi has been sent under the fire for condemning a song from her colleague, Adeyinka Alaseyori.

This comes after a video where Tope was heard rubbishing Adeyinka Alaseyori’s song ‘Oniduro mi’.

According to Tope Alabi, the song has no meaning to her because God is not her oniduro ‘Guarantor’.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@officialashabiadee wrote: Madam Tope Alabi am highly disappointed in you

@jo_sensuality wrote: Hahaha. The sky is broad enough for all birds to fly. Which one be this one. All dis gospel singers don start their own

@beautybyedj wrote:This here is a really bad saying? Jesus never approved this much hatred. What the fxxxxxx

@rolly1949vc wrote: She’s just a jealous agbaya who is afraid of leaving the spotlight for new breed.

@adiesbluebitee wrote: You can’t judge anyone just praise God with pure mind ,God no be man

Via Instagram
