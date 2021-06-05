Gov.Makinde reacts to the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, states why FG should go back on their decision

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, has reacted to the Nigerian Federal Government’s decision to halt Twitter’s operations in the country.

The governor reminded the Federal government of the importance of the social networking platform to Nigerians today in a statement posted on his Twitter profile this morning.

He emphasizes that the app has become a source of livelihood for certain Nigerians, and that as leaders, the government must think about how their actions will impact the people they serve, as well as their world social and economic rankings.

Read the statement below,

It has become imperative for me to release a statement regarding the suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government.

As leaders, we should go beyond emotional reactions to issues and think about how our actions will affect the people we lead and our international ratings socially and economically.

Twitter has become the platform for young people and indeed all Nigerians to exercise their fundamental right to express and publish an opinion.

They use the platform to complain, argue and give feedback to government and its agencies who in turn, use these to improve policies. This is a fundamental point that should be kept in mind as we debate the necessity of this suspension.

We should also remember that Twitter has gone beyond a source of communication for many of our hardworking youths in Nigeria. It has become a source of livelihood for many, irrespective of their political affiliations or religious leanings.

Nigerian youths and digital communications organizations earn a living from being able to use the platform to post communications on behalf of their clients.

Others who may not have physical stores also rely on Twitter to give visibility to their products and services.

Furthermore, I believe the Federal Government should be actively interested in how certain policies and action will affect investor confidence.

I, therefore, use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government to reverse this suspension for the greater good of Nigerians.