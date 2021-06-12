Twitter user, @auntyafuke has narrated her worst date experience and how she found out guy injected something in her drink.

According to Afuke, after taking the first sip, she noticed there was something in the drink and she stopped. He tried to make her take more shots but she told him she wanted to use the bathroom, and from there she disappeared.

She tweeted;

“He injected something in my drink, after the first sip I noticed it and I kept cool, I stopped drinking it, he was trying to insist that I keep drinking ,I just said I needed to use the bathroom, na so I order bolt go my papa house…

He called me taya🤣🤣🤣🤣I no even wan know the reason, I just run.

He admitted and apologize but no, I no want.”