TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s…

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B.…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” –…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor…

“TB Joshua’s teaching did a lot of damage” – OAP, Sandra…

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife narrates husband’s last moments

Entertainment
By Shalom

Evelyn Joshua, wife of late pastor, T.B. Joshua has opened up on the clergyman’s last moments before he gave up the ghost.

Speaking on the demise of her husband, Evenly explained that T.B. Joshua left for his chambers after a stretch of prayers, even though he did not show any signs of illness.

She said; “He ended the race prayerfully.” She revealed that he spent about three hours praying before the last service on the mountain and was looking very healthy.

READ ALSO

Dele Momodu slams Christian Association of Nigeria over the…

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

She added that her husband never showed any sign of illness and his main concern was about the prayer line they offered to Indians against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Afterward, he came up to shower and was left alone to have some time to prepare for service as worship had started. Few Minutes later, he stepped out for ministrations. While ministering, He spoke about a time to come and time to leave.” Evelyn said.

According to her, his statements were spiritual and suddenly, he left the stage and went to his inner chambers. After some time, she went in to check on him and she met him sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious.

She quickly beckoned on his disciples who came and tried to revive him to no avail.

“Of a truth, he went home to be with the Lord and left us with a message, watch and pray.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’ – Actress,…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn…

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” – Last video of…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Be your own sugar daddy” – Tonto Dikeh admonish young ladies on the importance…

Dele Momodu slams Christian Association of Nigeria over the death of TB Joshua

“Don’t let me regret this marriage” – Bride warns groom…

Actor Mr Ibu reacts to speculations that men with potbellies are not sexually…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor prophesies (Video)

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

My friend slept with my husband to prove to me that my husband is not good for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More