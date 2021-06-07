Evelyn Joshua, wife of late pastor, T.B. Joshua has opened up on the clergyman’s last moments before he gave up the ghost.

Speaking on the demise of her husband, Evenly explained that T.B. Joshua left for his chambers after a stretch of prayers, even though he did not show any signs of illness.

She said; “He ended the race prayerfully.” She revealed that he spent about three hours praying before the last service on the mountain and was looking very healthy.

She added that her husband never showed any sign of illness and his main concern was about the prayer line they offered to Indians against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Afterward, he came up to shower and was left alone to have some time to prepare for service as worship had started. Few Minutes later, he stepped out for ministrations. While ministering, He spoke about a time to come and time to leave.” Evelyn said.

According to her, his statements were spiritual and suddenly, he left the stage and went to his inner chambers. After some time, she went in to check on him and she met him sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious.

She quickly beckoned on his disciples who came and tried to revive him to no avail.

“Of a truth, he went home to be with the Lord and left us with a message, watch and pray.”