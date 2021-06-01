TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how an electrician responded after giving him her number

Nollywood
By Olumide
Jemima-Osunde

Popular actress, Jemima Osunde has taken to her social media timeline to recount her experience with an electrician she gave her number.

She revealed that she gave him her number and he responded by saying ‘this is my number baby.’

Jemima Osunde wrote, ”Lmao! Electrician finished working. I gave my number & said to send me a message so I can save his own in case I need him to come do some work for me later. 

“This is my number baby” is what I got.

What could be the cause my dear Lord?

Anyway, he can never come into my house again that’s the end.

Because I cannot finish treating my patient and say “see you at your next appointment baby” unless I’m in pediatrics or trying to lose my damn license.”

