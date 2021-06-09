“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates death of T.B. Joshua

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Shalom

Jackson Senyonga, the Senior Pastor of Christian Life Church in Uganda, has described late T.B. Joshua as the “biggest witch in Africa.”

Jackson made the statement while addressing his members in a recent sermon.

Jackson alleged that the dead clergyman once tried to attack him, adding that his death is a victory to Nigerians and Africans as a whole.

He said:

“TB Joshua sacrificed a lot of people while thinking his soul is worth more than that of others.

“TB Joshua’s death means victory, he was fake, destroyed lives of thousands and was the biggest witch in Africa.

“He has been doing well until he came here to destroy Senoita. TB Joshua came here to bewitch me but God punished him.”

Pastor Senyonga added that “heaven doesn’t rejoice when a sinner dies, TB Joshua’s death however means many will also go.”

 

