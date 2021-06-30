How 6 of Davido’s friends died under 4 years

The mysterious story of how 6 out of Davido’s friends died mysteriously in under 4 years has got people talking.

Recall that on the night of Tuesday, 29th of June 2021, Davido’s Manager, Obama DMW was reported dead after suffering from respiratory problems.

Obama’s death came as a rude shock to many, considering the fact that it’s coming six months after Davido lost his personal bodyguard, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan also known as TeejayDMW who reportedly passed away on Tuesday 8, December 2020.

Recall that in 2017, Davido’s friend Tagbo Umeike died after taking 10 Tequila shots on his birthday and in 2018, DMW’s DJ, Olugbenga Abiodun popularly known as DJ Olu was found dead alongside another Davido’s friend, Chime Amaechi in a BMW car parked at a garage on Banana Island, Lagos

The 4th person is Ahmed King Jhaffi whose death was the first recorded in Davido’s camp in 2020.

Reacting to this;

@duchess_lingeri wrote “Can’t even imagine but what is going on the deaths in his camp is too much Kai”

@lemon77724 wrote “You guys musicians especially 30BG needs to calm down with alcohol and drugs, sometimes I wonder how u guys do it drinking and smoking everyday !!! So many fake drinks now in Nigeria I had to stop alcohol cos of this !!! RIP Obama this breaks my heart”

@temmyl wrote “RIP bro… Something is fishy tho with Davido’s team… You people need to join NSPPD”